Hadhramaut governor warns of occupation’s efforts to turn province into open war zone

Hadhramaut governor Luqman Baras on Sunday warned of the danger of complicity with the projects and agendas of the US-Saudi occupation in Hadhramaut province.

In a statement to Saba, Baras confirmed that what is happening in Hadramout today came in a green light by the Saudi occupation and is an open attempt by the countries of invasion and occupation to pass their colonial projects and criminal schemes aimed at dismantling the peaceful society in the province and transforming Hadhramaut valley, coast and desert into an open war arena between tools and countries of occupation.

Baras warned all the people of Hadramaut of the danger of the conspiratorial schemes that the occupier is trying to implement through the establishment of local components, stressing that the Saudi and the United States ambitions in Hadhramaut are not a spur of the moment, but rather go back to the sixties of the last century and have already fallen in multiple historical stages.

He pointed out that Hadhramout today does not need to perpetuate the survival of the United States, British and Saudi occupiers on its coasts and airports, but rather it has become in dire need of liberation from the foreign occupier.

Governor Baras called on the people of Hadhramaut to unify the ranks and reject the occupation’s survival in the province and to work against the fragmentation and division projects that the occupier is trying to perpetuate in an attempt to impose his influence in the province, stressing that all these conspiracies will fall by the will of the people who will stand on the side of liberation and independence, and on the side of the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to defeat all invaders and colonizers.

He emphasized that Hadhramaut was and will remain a free Yemeni province in its identity, civilization and history, no matter how greedy people try to undermine its status and its historical and political role, and al-Saud must stop harming Hadhramaut and its people.

Source: Yemen News Agency