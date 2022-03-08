Häagen-Dazs celebrates International Women’s Day across global markets shining the spotlight on “Women Who Don’t Hold Back”

– Häagen-Dazs takes successful International Women’s Day campaign to China, France, Hong Kong, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Spain, Taiwan, and the UAE.

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Expanding beyond the celebration started in the UAE for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021, this year’s Häagen-Dazs #WomenWhoDontHoldBack campaign has snowballed into a global tribute spanning 12 countries, honoring the achievements of women who have not held back and realized their dreams. Since 1960, Häagen-Dazs ice cream hasn’t held back and this year the brand champions 24 trailblazers with inspirational stories, renaming classic ice cream flavours after these iconic women.

In the Middle East, this year, four inspirational women have been selected to be a part of the campaign; in the UAE, Huda Al-Matroushi, the first female mechanic, paving the way in a male-dominated industry, taking over Belgian Chocolate; in Kuwait, replacing Strawberries and Cream, the first female hip-hop DJ, DJ Bonita, crossing boundaries, creating her own sound globally; in Qatar, oozing confidence with Vanilla, Hanan, one of Qatar’s first female TV presenters, laying the foundations for future women to have a voice and in KSA, Dr Dina Al-Tayeb, the first Saudi woman to complete an IronMan whose name will be featured on Salted Caramel.

“Don’t Hold Back” is a core concept of the brand – an inspiration for people across the world to live life to the fullest, a belief instilled from founders Rueben and Rose Mattus.

“We believe the world needs to hear about these remarkable women, from all walks of life, who are breaking glass ceilings, turning challenges into victories, stepping outside their comfort zones and are a physical embodiment of what our ‘Don’t Hold Back’ campaign represents,” says Michelle Odland, Häagen-Dazs Global Brand Director. “It is iconic women like these, who have made a personal impact for women the world over, including myself, enabling and inspiring us to pursue our dreams and dismantle barriers to our collective success.”

“Women visiting our stores on March 8th will also be treated to a free scoop from any of the four iconic flavours renamed in the region.” said Azfar ul Islam, Marketing Director Middle East & Africa.

‘Women Who Don’t Hold Back’ is celebrated by Häagen-Dazs this year by renaming its iconic flavors, encouraging women to nominate each other’s achievements, and giving away free scoops.

To find out more about these inspiring stories, follow #WomenWhoDontHoldBack or visit: https://www.instagram.com/ haagendazsmena/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1762019/Haagen_Dazs_ International_Womens_Day.jpg