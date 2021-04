A group of unknown attackers has gunned down eight members of a family at mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, according to the Khaama Press.

Commenting on the shooting that took place Saturday night in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil said the victims are five brothers who happened to be performing the Tarawih prayers at a mosque around 9 pm.

Source: Jordan News Agency