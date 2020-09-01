Guidepoint Joins with Dubai FDI to Attract Foreign Investments

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Guidepoint MEA Ltd, a subsidiary of Guidepoint Global recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), with the common objective of exchanging information and collaborating in business areas to benefit the region.

The MoU reflects both parties’ eagerness to advance their mutual interests, consolidating their partnership to support the strategic directives of the Government of Dubai and help the Emirate shape strategy and make better-informed policy decisions in line with the Dubai Strategic Plan.

The agreement was signed by Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, and Bilal Sabouni, Guidepoint’s Managing Director and Head of the Middle East, North Africa & Turkey region.

Commented Fahad Al Gergawi: “We are engaging with Guidepoint to assist foreign investors in making better investment decisions. Dubai’s advantage, as it is the preferred foreign direct investment destination, offers businesses the ease of conducting trade, world-class infrastructure, and opportunities in one of the smartest and most secure cities worldwide. Our partnership will focus on tailor-made advisory and consultancy approach to better align potential investors with our strategic plans.”

Bilal Sabouni added: “Through our firm’s global reach into +190 countries and wide range of activity across 150 sectors, our teams are perfectly positioned to expand and promote local know-how as well as to provide world-class Expert Network services to key government stakeholders. We are thrilled to contribute to Dubai FDI’s mandate and help accelerate their efforts in achieving sustained long-term economic growth.”

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint’s slate of services, including phone consultations, surveys, events, and proprietary data insights products, empower our clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes 9 of the top 10 consulting firms and some of the largest hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies. Guidepoint’s industry-leading compliance platform—overseen by Guidepoint’s General Counsel, a former SEC enforcement attorney—supports appropriate client-to-Advisor interactions through the application of Guidepoint’s own policies and procedures as well as custom, client-specific controls the company implements at clients’ requests.

