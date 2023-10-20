Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Jordan denounces Israeli crimes against civilians, worshipping places in Gaza

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Jordan condemned the Israeli crimes against worshipping places, Muslims and Christians in the besieged Gaza enclave.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Archdiocese strongly condemned the Israeli assaults on civilians, schools and hospitals in Gaza.

The Archdiocese called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards the Gazans whom facing genocide due to the Israeli aggression.

The Archdiocese affirmed its support for His Majesty King Abdullah II, who rejects the displacement of families in Gaza and supports all the rights of the Palestinian people, praising His Majesty’s diplomatic efforts to stop the aggression and deliver relief and medical aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

