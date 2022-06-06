GRE® and TOEFL® At Home Assessments Now Available in Iran

PRINCETON, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Test takers in Iran preparing to advance their education and planning their study abroad pursuits can now register to take the GRE® and TOEFL® assessments at home. Test takers can strengthen their admissions applications when applying to tens of thousands of universities across the world who accept the most popular graduate-level and English-language admissions tests.

“We are excited to offer the GRE General Test At Home, TOEFL iBT Home Edition and TOEFL® Essentials™ tests to Iranian test takers to further expand access to education as they take the next step in their higher learning,” said Alberto Acereda, Associate Vice President for Global Higher Education at ETS. “Making our at home testing options available to more learners worldwide is at the core of our mission at ETS, and we are glad to make available more opportunities for learners in Iran.”

ETS is the only assessment and learning organization that offers the most widely accepted higher education admissions tests. The GRE General Test is the world’s most widely used admissions test for graduate and professional schools, including business and law programs. The TOEFL iBT® test is the world’s most respected and accepted English-language test, used by more than 11,500 institutions in over 160 countries as a measure of English-language proficiency.

To register for the GRE test, TOEFL iBT or TOEFL Essentials test, visit www.ets.org

