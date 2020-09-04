Gov’t to issue new circular on wage regulations for September – says minister

Labor Minister Nidal al-Batayneh stressed that the government will soon issue a new circular on wage regulations for the month of September.

During an interview with Jordan TV’s “60 Minutes” program on Friday, al-Batayneh added that the new circular will be similar to Circular No. 8 that was issued for July, August for the private sector employees in the most affected sectors due to the novel coronavirus.

Circular No. 8 allows employers to reduce monthly salaries by up to 20 per cent for employees, who report to workplace or work remotely exclusively, in the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but after gaining the approval of the employees.

It also allows for lowering the July and August salaries of workers, who are not assigned with any job in the most affected sectors, by 50 per cent, provided that their wages after the deduction are no less than the minimum wage of JD220.

466 Jordanian job seekers have applied for job opportunities in the private sector in Kuwait, the minister said, adding that 146 applications have matched the Kuwaiti conditions in this regard.

Source: Jordan News Agency