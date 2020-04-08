Gov’t to impose 48-hour blanket curfew as of Thursday midnight, says Adaileh

The government has decided to impose a 48-hour sweeping nationwide curfew that is slated to start from Thursday midnight until Saturday midnight, in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Adaileh, said.

In a press briefing at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), Adaileh, who is also the government spokesperson, said that the blanket curfew will also include those who hold movement permits, with the exception of medical personnel working in the public and private sectors, epidemiological investigation teams, and a limited number of workers, employees, and officials responsible for the work of some vital institutions; “they will be notified directly through their institutions.”

The Minister warned against going out during the curfew, as those who do so will be legally accountable, stressing that the measures aim to preserve the safety and health of people and enable the epidemiological investigation teams to resume their work effectively.

Adaileh highlighted that, as part of His Majesty King Abdullah II’s follow-up of the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis, His Majesty chaired the National Policies Council meeting that was held today.

He drew attention to the directive of His Majesty during the meeting to discuss ways to address the fallout of the crisis on small and medium-sized enterprises and their workers, and to coordinate with the private sector to take the necessary measures to face the economic repercussions, in addition to gradually resume work in some production and services sectors, provided that they implement health measures.

Adaileh announced that the Ministry of Health had received today 100,000 test kits, medical equipment and supplies donated by Chinese businessman, Jack Ma, as part of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah’s efforts to secure support, pointing out that these kits and equipment will enable epidemiological investigation teams to run more COVID-19 tests.

“We have previously taken a decision to resume work on major vital projects. We have received many demands for the resumption of other manual occupations, which is under study, and is subject to evaluation by the National Committee for Epidemiology,” he said.

Adaileh reiterated that everyone’s commitment to health instructions would help end the crisis and would restore normality.

Source: Jordan News Agency