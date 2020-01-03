Gov’t sets new rules in dealing with violations- says minister

Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Sami Daoud, head of the team tasked with following up on the violations registered by the Audit Bureau, said that the government has set new rules in grappling the bureau reports.

In an interview with Jordan Television’s “60 Minutes” program, the minister stressed that the cabinet has firmly dealt with various cases and violations registered by the Audit Bureau.

The team tasked with following up on the violations, Daoud noted, has finished rectifying all violations listed in the 2018 Audit Bureau report, where the government referred 37 violations to the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, while 47 violations were referred to the judiciary.

Source: Jordan News Agency