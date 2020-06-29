Gov’t injects JOD500m into private sector

The government has injected up to JOD500 million into the private sector to increase the financial liquidity in operating companies, Minister of Finance Mohammad Ississ said on Monday.

In a press conference to discuss the “Golden List Project”, Ississ said that the government always aspires to improve public services through redirecting the tax returns.

Commenting on fears that cracking down on tax evaders would harm investment, he said that the government’s measures did not mean causing damage to investment, but to the contrary, the government protects capital.

He said that reducing the tax burden on the citizens needs ramping up tax collection and revenues.

Source: Jordan News Agency