Gov’t extends real estate exemptions to end of next June

Amman, The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend exemption measures, and lower the registration and purchase fees of apartments and lands until the end of next June.

Under the renewed exemption decision, the first 150 square metres of apartments are exempted from registration and ownership transfer fees until the end of next June, regardless of the seller, the total area of the apartment, or the number of apartments owned by each citizen.

The remaining area of the apartment will be subject to lower fees and taxes, which total 50 per cent of the rates stipulated in the law, as per the gov’t decision.

The decision also lowered land sale fees by 50 per cent of the rate specified in the law, including transactions among relatives, partners and others.

The tax on real estate sales has also been lowered to 50 per cent of the rate stipulated in the law.

The decision aims to stimulate the real estate and housing market trading, and enable low-income citizens to purchase affordable homes, according to the government.

Source: Jordan News Agency