Gov’t Communications Minister meets Arab counterparts in Rabat

Minister of Government Communication Faisal Shboul, met Tuesday in Rabat with Arab media ministers and Arab media figures.

Meetings, held on the sidelines of the 53rd ordinary session of the Council of Arab Media Ministers, taking place in the Moroccan capital, covered ways to enhance bilateral media cooperation.

Meetings also discussed key issues on the Council’s agenda related to strengthening the Arab media role in serving joint Arab action.

Shboul, who is also the government’s spokesperson, met with Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Medai, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Lebanese Minister of Medai, Ziad Makari, Yemeni Minister of Media, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Iryani, the Head of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Media Ministers, Mujahid Abu Al-Hail, and Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Head of the Media and Communication Sector, Ambassador Ahmad Rashid Khattabi.

Shboul highlighted Jordan’s vision regarding support areas of Arab media cooperation under the umbrella of the Arab League. He spoke about the Kingdom’s efforts to present concepts and strategies that serve Arab media work, especially Jordan’s development of the unified Arab strategy to interact with international media companies.

He also mentioned Jordan’s unique experience in media and informational education field, in addition to numerous contributions to various issues of concern, foremost of which is the role of media in serving the Palestinian cause, the Arab media movement plan abroad, the map of sustainable development, and Arab media excellence .

In a separate meeting, Saudi Minister of Media, Salman Al Dossary, received Tuesday Minister Shaboul, for a discussion on enhancing and expanding aspects of media cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi minister expressed his appreciation for Jordan’s distinguished contributions under the umbrella of the Council of Arab Ministers of Media, commending the draft strategy related to interacting with international media companies, which was presented by Jordan and mandated by Arab media ministers.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of exchanging practical and media expertise between the two countries, enhancing training skills and examining successful experiences in media and press institutions in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Also, on the sidelines of the council’s meeting, Shboul attended the international symposium on the role of media in supporting the civilizational identity of Jerusalem, during which attendees lauded the Jordanian role in serving the city of Jerusalem and the Hashemite custodianship over the Jerusalem Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Source: Jordan News Agency