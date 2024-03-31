Governor of Hodeida inaugurates Ophthalmology Center at Al-Thawra Hospital Authority



Hodeida Governor Mohammed Ayyash Qahim inaugurated on Sunday the Ophthalmology Center at Al-Thawra General Hospital in the governorate.

Qahim was briefed on the components and contents of the center and the services it provides to patients, including examination and general surgery, where he listened to the Chairman of the Authority, Dr. Khaled Ahmed Suhail, to explain about the plan and mechanism of operating the center and its importance in keeping pace with the treatment of cases visiting the Authority.

The Governor of Hodeida praised the efforts to establish the center and the development vision of Al-Thawra Hospital Authority in expanding medical services and opening more specialized centers, which represent a priority for upgrading the service system and the qualitative transition of the hospital’s role to meet the overall medical needs of the people of Hodeida and its neighboring governorates.

He considered the qualitative success and continuous achievements of Al-Thawra Hospital Authority as a resu

lt of the administration and a sense of humanitarian and national responsibility towards the requirements of the stage that the country is going through, especially in the medical and health field, which requires more efforts and solidarity.

For his part, Dr. Suhail explained that the launch of the Ophthalmology Center crowns the path of ambition in developing the medical service for the treatment of eye patients, which was limited to the eye clinic, indicating that the center will provide broader services, including performing eye operations.

In addition, the Governor of Hodeidah inspected the progress of work on the project to establish an intensive care department that is being implemented within the framework of expanding the infrastructure projects of Al-Thawra Hospital Authority to provide and enhance services to patients.

During the visit, Governor Qahim urged the speedy completion of the construction of the department, stressing that the local authority in the province will do its best to support t

he department with medical devices and equipment out of keenness on the success of such medical projects.

The Chairman of the Authority, Dr. Suhail, appreciated the cooperation of the Governor of the Governorate and the First Undersecretary of the Governorate, and the extent of continuous interaction in supporting the hospital’s projects and overcoming the difficulties facing it, stressing that the leadership of the Ministry of Health highly appreciates all the efforts and contributions in support of the hospital, whose steadfastness represents a success for all, especially under the circumstances of the difficult exceptional stage.

