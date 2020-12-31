Government withdraws 38 draft laws from Parliament

Amman The government withdrew 38 draft laws from Parliament during the past two months, for further study.

The Prime Minister decided to pull two bills from the Senate; the first is the Cybercrimes Draft Law for 2018, which was rejected by the previous Lower House, in addition to the Civil Procedure Law for 2019.

Meanwhile, the government withdrew 36 draft laws from the Lower House.

The government’s withdrawal of a legislation sent by Prime Minister to Parliament was not addressed by Jordan’s Constitution.

To tackle this loophole, the Higher Council for the Interpretation of the Constitution (HCIC) authorized, in an interpretative decision in 2001, to pull any draft law previously referred to the Lower House, whether the Parliament is in session, or dissolved.

Source: Jordan News Agency