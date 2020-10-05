Government of Jordan Selects Accela Cloud Technology to Safely Reopen Businesses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amman, the capital and largest city of Jordan, adopts Accela software to enhance public safety enforcement via mobile inspections

SAN RAMON, California, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced that the Government of Jordan’s Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has adapted Accela’s Business Reopening Management solution to manage the City of Amman’s reopening process imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By utilizing Accela’s SaaS technology, the Government of Jordan can reintroduce approved business operations and keep critical citizen services running while maintaining public health and safety guidelines outlined in the legislature’s Defense Order No.11. This solution is part of Accela’s suite of cloud-based COVID-19 Response Solutions , which were developed in response to customer demands for digital service capabilities to manage high volumes of citizen services during times of crisis.

“Accela’s purpose-built, yet flexible business reopening software gives the Government of Jordan the peace of mind that they can quickly reignite economic growth while ensuring only qualified establishments are permitted and public safety codes are enforced,” said Khaled Jaouni, International Managing Director at Accela. “Accela is excited to continue building our relationship with the City of Amman, which we have been working alongside to drive digital transformation for years.”

The Business Reopening Management solution allows the Greater Amman Municipality to use mobile devices to review scheduled investigations, record inspection status and results, identify which businesses are permitted to reopen, and provide supporting documentation. Information and notes compiled through these regulatory processes can then be recorded in real-time and remotely synced to their back-office system without the need for manual paper documents or double data entry.

In addition, Accela’s cloud technology enables the Greater Amman Municipality’s field inspectors and code officers to:

Manage scheduling for onsite inspections, enhancing the allocation of inspection resources to all appropriate businesses.

Enforce Defense Order No.11, which includes safety guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks, by allowing for the inspection of facilities and individuals to ensure health and safety guidelines are being followed.

Track ongoing inspections to ensure proper precautions are consistently taken.

Enforce penalties on businesses that violate guidelines.

“To protect our communities from public health risks and safety threats, we are committed to leveraging the most innovative technology available to navigate the challenges of the pandemic,” said Dr. Mervat Al Mhairat, Deputy City Manager for Health and Agriculture at the Greater Amman Municipality. “Accela has been a longstanding partner in helping us enhance digital infrastructure, pivot quickly in times of crisis, and improve services for our citizens.”

Today’s announcement demonstrates the City of Amman’s continued leadership in using modern technology to better deliver government services. In August 2018, the Government of Jordan, funded by the World Bank Group, launched Jordan’s Integrated Inspection Management System (IIMS) on top of Accela Civic Platform . The IIMS provides standardized inspection processes and provides seven government departments, including GAM, with a unified business registry across the licensing authorities.

Accela works with some of the world’s most forward-thinking governments to benefit 275 million citizens globally. Earlier this month, Accela partnered with OpenCities to launch its new SaaS Premium Citizen Experience , which provides agencies with a no-code way to create engaging, easy-to-use web portals and online forms that connect citizens with licensing, permitting, service request, and other vital functions. Most recently, Accela announced that Wine Australia has gone live with a new SaaS licensing and approval system powered by Accela technology that will help regulate the wine export process for the growing Australian wine sector.

To learn more about Accela’s solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/ solutions/ .

About Accela: Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses, and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela’s solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela’s fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Journal. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

