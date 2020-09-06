Government keen to develop Jordan’s political parties, says minister

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Musa Ma’aiteh, said the government is concerned with helping political parties and developing Jordan’s party life to ensure the Lower House’s political pluralism.

To achieve this bid, the minister called on the political parties to set generic names, slogans to their electoral lists, to obtain official registration.

Accordingly, parties should seek approval from the Independent Election Commission (IEC) , which has the decision to either accept or reject their requests, added the minister.

Speaking during his inauguration on Sunday of a dialogue platform to introduce articles of the parties’ funding regulations and instructions, under the campaign “Your Ballot … Your Future,” he said the funding package “sends a message to society, that political parties are the basis on which elections should be based, and should play a major role in encouraging citizens to participate.”

Stressing positive societal impact of forging electoral lists,he said focus should be directed to form partisan coalitions, which give robustness to the lists participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections in “a large scale.”

Continuing: “There are a large number of parties that will participate in the upcoming elections.”

Stressing the Lower House’s role an important constitutional institution that must be preserved, he said Parliament endorses many issues that affect the citizens’ lives, noting the Eighteenth Council has amended and enacted about 170 laws, including economic and social bills.

Source: Jordan News Agency