Google owner Alphabet is now worth $1 trillion

The exclusive $1 trillion club on Wall Street just got a new member. Shares of Google parent company Alphabet hit a new all-time high Thursday, pushing the company’s market value to $1 trillion in the process.

Alphabet (GOOGL) joins Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) as companies worth at least $1 trillion. Apple is the most valuable company in the United States, with a market value of nearly $1.4 trillion. Microsoft is worth almost $1.3 trillion.

This is the first time that three American companies are worth at least $1 trillion at the same time.

The most valuable company on the planet, oil giant Saudi Aramco, went public last month at a valuation of $2 trillion and is currently worth around $1.8 trillion.

Source: Jordan News Agency