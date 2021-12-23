Global Recommendations for Colon Cancer Translated into Multiple Languages as NCCN Expands Arabic Resources

New Arabic-language resources for health care providers, caregivers, and people with cancer, help set cancer care standards worldwide based on the latest evidence and expert-consensus.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States—today announced the publication of newly-translated recommendations for treating colon cancer in Arabic, plus updates in Chinese, French, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) are the most frequently-updated guidelines in any area of medicine. They include the latest evidence and expert-consensus based recommendations from multidisciplinary panels of experts. NCCN Guidelines are used by healthcare providers worldwide to optimize treatment in order to improve cancer outcomes.

“Approximately half of the million-plus NCCN registered users are located outside the United States and NCCN Guidelines were downloaded more than six million times by people located outside of the U.S. in 2021,” said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “NCCN Guidelines were downloaded more than two million times so far this year by people in countries where these six languages are spoken predominantly. The NCCN Global program is always looking for new ways to make these resources even more accessible for our users around the globe—to help them provide the best care possible for their patients.”

The Arabic translation of the NCCN Guidelines for Colon Cancer represents an important new language for NCCN’s growing library of International Adaptations and Translations—which already exist in Chinese, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. NCCN is also expanding its patient information resources with the recent Arabic translation of the NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

The newly published Arabic resources build on the English-language adaptations of NCCN Guidelines specifically tailored for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region led by the MENA-NCCN Regional Coordinating Center. Recently, Kanan Mamdouh Alshammari, MD, Department of Oncology, King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital, Ministry of National Guard, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was appointed as the Director of the MENA-NCCN Regional Coordinating Center. In 2022, the MENA-NCCN Regional Coordinating Center will develop three new adapted NCCN Guidelines for the MENA region focused on Ovarian Cancer; Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment for Breast, Ovarian, and Pancreatic; and Palliative Care.

“NCCN Guidelines are respected and utilized around the world,” said Dr. Kanan Mamdouh Alshammari. “By collaborating and exchanging scientific knowledge to adapt the recommendations to the specific circumstances in our region, we can do an even better job of meeting the individual needs of people with cancer. In parallel, the newly published Arabic translation from NCCN represents a significant opportunity to promote greater access to evidence-based care for our patients.”

View International Adaptations and Translations of NCCN Guidelines at NCCN.org/global and join the conversation with #NCCNGlobal.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and researchcollaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

darwin@nccn.org

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1713667/ArabicPtGLCover_ highres.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/441768/NCCN_Logo.jpg