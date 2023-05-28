Global Projects Management Forum to Organize its 2nd session in Riyadh Next June

Saudi Arabia’s branch of the Project Management Institute is set to organize in Riyadh the second edition of the Global Project Management Forum (GPMF) from June 12 to 13.

The event, held with the participation of the Public Investment Fund, is expected to bring together senior speakers, project managers, decision-makers, and the most prominent professionals and thinkers in the field of project management from various sectors around the world.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee of GPMF Eng. Badr Burshid, said that the forum, which comes under the theme “Integrated Project Management System: the Journey to Excellence,” addresses mega projects from several aspects such as governance, value chain, economy, and sustainable social impact.

He explained that the second edition of the forum is being held with the participation of more than 1,000 international and regional personalities to discuss many issues related to future trends in project management and its role in strengthening the global sustainability system.

The forum witnesses the annual ceremony to announce the winners of the International Awards on Excellence in Project Management, in addition to the book signing ceremony and the interactive corner.

