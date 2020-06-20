Global coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO

Washington, The WHO office in Washington warned that lifting the precautions and preventive quarantine against the Covid-19 will lead the world into a second major wave of infections and deaths at the same time, according to the Washington Post.

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday’s 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day, World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

According to a UN tally, more than 454,000 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 8.4 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus around the world and more than four million have recovered, showed the UN figures.

