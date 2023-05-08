Global Autonomous Corporation (GAC), a Subsidiary of Alpine 4 Holdings Nasdaq: (ALPP), Establishes a Presence in the United Arab Emirates

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that its subsidiary, Global Autonomous Corporation (GAC) has selected Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as its first international point. The Company is working towards the deployment of the GAC Fulfillment Delivery Network in and around Dubai, dubbed “The City of the Future,” as they have a proven willingness to adopt new and emerging concepts and technologies. The Alpine 4 Executive Team are in Dubai May 8th-15th to establish a new office in the heart of Dubai’s technology epicenter, near the Burj Khalifa, that will support strategic business functions, including kiosk operations, flight management and business infrastructure. Additionally, Alpine 4 /GAC’s UAE based consultants, Ghani Consulting, have set up meetings with top officials within several agencies and authorities including: the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Smart City and Silicon Oasis, Dubai Roads and Transportation Authority, Dubai Police Ports, Dubai Small Medium Enterprise, H.E Helal Saeed Almarri, General Manager of Dubai’s Economy and Tourism Authority, and the Dubai Future Foundation to further the initiatives of GAC. As GAC expands into Dubai and throughout the UAE, the Company seeks to add Dubai’s highly skilled local workforce as it aims to immediately add executives and support staff to meet GAC’s growth initiatives, subsequently supporting the local economy of Dubai.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4 and Global Autonomous Corporation had this to say, “After visiting Dubai in late September 2022, the Company concluded that Dubai, and by a larger part, the UAE, represents an ideal host city and country for the inaugural deployment of the GAC Mesh Fulfillment Network due to their regulatory desire and potential user base to see these technologies deployed. We also understood the magnitude of choosing Dubai as the first city to receive the GAC Mesh Fulfillment Network, as the City’s commitment to embracing new technologies is second to none around the world. This is the perfect environment to showcase our Vayu Aerospace American Made G1 Drones to the UAE and future US-2’s. I want to personally say thank you to all the hard-working groups that have brought us to this point; we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Dubai and the UAE.”

To lean more about the various agencies and authorities the Alpine Team will be meeting with, visit:

About Global Autonomous Corporation: Global Autonomous Corporation’s (GAC) mission is direct and resolute. Create a simple, pleasant, and meaningful user experience to deliver goods autonomously.

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a Nasdaq traded Holding Company (trading symbol: ALPP) that acquires business, wholly, that fit under one of several portfolios: Aerospace, Defense Services, Technology, Manufacturing or Construction Services as either a Driver, Stabilizer or Facilitator from Alpine 4’s disruptive DSF business model. Alpine 4 works to vertically integrate the various subsidiaries with one another even if from different industries. Alpine 4 understands the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business, focusing on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. Alpine 4 also believes that its holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

