Giants Make Decision On Daniel Jones For Remainder Of 2021 Season

Published by

The Spun

By Zach Koons The New York Giants have been anxiously awaiting the return of quarterback Daniel Jones. The third-year starter has been battling a neck injury and hasn’t been cleared to take the field in three weeks. Unfortunately, it sounds like the Giants will be waiting until 2022 to see Jones back on the field. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are shutting down Jones for the remainder of the 2021 season because of his lingering neck injury. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft has been out the last three weeks with the injury, which he sustained in Week 12 against th…

Read More