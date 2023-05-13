Germany pledges pound 2.7bln in military aid for Ukraine

The German government Saturday announced that it is working on a new military aid plan for Ukraine worth pound 2.7 billion for tanks, armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft defence systems. DW cited the German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, saying that Germany is keen to end the war. “Germany will provide all possible assistance. .” Der Spiegel magazine stated that Germany had collected a new pound 2.7 billion military equipment package for Ukraine, the largest since the start of the war.

Source: Jordan News Agency