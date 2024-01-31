Generative AI-Powered Calling App AI Phone Releases Voice-to-Voice Live Translation, Shattering Language Barriers on Calls

AI Phone’s Live Translation feature is now available to translate both text transcript and speech during live phone call conversations, bridging the language gap and opening a world of communication possibilities.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / AI Phone, the calling and texting app powered by generative AI, today announced a revolutionary new feature: Speech Translation. This groundbreaking technology translates both voices and text in real-time during phone calls, enabling seamless communication between users speaking different languages.

Gone are the days of fumbling with translation apps or struggling to understand foreign conversations. With AI Phone’s Speech Translation, barriers melt away as conversations flow freely. Imagine having a natural conversation with a global team, pre-ordering travel services as a foreign tourist, or connecting with long-distance relatives – all effortlessly, in your own language. Speech Translation on calls makes these scenarios a reality, removing the limitations of language and fostering deeper connections across cultures.

"With Speech Translation, AI Phone takes a further step to offer an unprecedented AI tool for intercultural communication," said Rachel Davis, PR Manager at AI Phone. "We’re empowering users to connect meaningfully across borders, languages, and situations like never before."

Utilizing cutting-edge speech recognition, natural language processing, and translation technology, AI Phone offers a suite of features that enhance clarity, comprehension, and accessibility of phone calls.

Speech Translation joins AI Phone’s existing suite of AI-powered features, making it the ultimate mobile communication assistant. Live call captioning transcribes spoken words to text on-screen, ensuring clear comprehension in noisy environments or for accessibility needs. AI-powered call summaries provide concise recaps of key points discussed after every call, saving users’ time and boosting productivity.

For added privacy and flexibility, AI Phone integrates options for virtual phone numbers, which are available for inbound and outbound calling and messaging, providing options for users to choose a dedicated number for professional, personal, or temporary use.

Rachel Davis further emphasized AI Phone’s commitment to empowering users. "For decades, we’ve been at the forefront of telecommunications, pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations. Now, we’re unleashing the power of AI to create something truly transformative," Rachel added. "At AI Phone, we want to enable new experiences with AI features to empower users’ everyday life and communication, making AI more than a buzzword."

Experience the future of communication by downloading AI Phone for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Visit aiphone.ai to learn more about the app’s features and how it can make a significant difference in daily communication.

About AI Phone

AI Phone is a game-changer app, revolutionizing the phone experience to unprecedented levels through AI-powered solutions. With virtual phone numbers and AI capabilities including live call captioning, live translation, call transcriptions with highlights, and AI-generated call summaries, AI Phone is redefining the way we communicate, making it smarter, more efficient, and accessible to everyone. For more information, please visit https://aiphone.ai/

