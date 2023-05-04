GEAGEA BROACHES POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS WITH US AMBASSADOR, SAYS GAME OF TIME AGGRAVATES CRISIS

Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, on Thursday met in Maarab, with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, accompanied by the Embassy’s Political Affairs Chief, Amy Smith. The meeting took place in the presence of the Party’s Foreign Relations Chief, former minister Richard Kouyoumjian, and LF Central Council member, Mark Saad. Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments on the local and regional arena. Geagea stressed before Ambassador Shea, “Betting on the time factor in the presidential elections will not serve any camp, especially the opposing team and its candidate, whose chances of being elected have become nil. Therefore, the game of time will only exacerbate the crisis and delay the reform chances that the Lebanese are in dire need of nowadays.” Geagea also pointed out that “the time has come to show the needed courage and call on the parliament to convene and carry out its constitutional tasks, most essentially electing a president for the republic, as soon as possible.” The LF leader stressed, “The initiative today lies in the hands of the Lebanese themselves to secure the election of a figure who enjoys not only integrity and uprightness, but also adequate courage to run the country’s affairs amid this delicate and critical situation.”

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon