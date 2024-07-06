GCC Secretary General Strongly Condemns Israeli Criminal Act of Bombing UNRWA’s Al-Jaouni School in Nuseirat Camp, Targeting Innocent Displaced People

Riyadh: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, expressed his condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the Israeli bombing of Al-Jaouni school, which belongs to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat camp, targeting innocent displaced people, the GCC said in a news release.

According to the statement, Albudaiwi stressed that the brutal and ongoing attacks by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian civilians in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, and their direct targeting of refugee camps, constitute a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian treaties. He described these acts as war crimes that confirm the serious criminal approach of the Israeli occupation forces, showing no regard for legal, moral, and humanitarian values.

Albudaiwi called on the international community, including all states and organizations, to take immediate and serious action t

o implement a ceasefire, stop the dangerous Israeli military operations, and hold those responsible for these violations accountable.

Albudaiwi also underlined the firm position of the GCC states in supporting the just Palestinian cause and making all efforts to protect the Palestinian people from the brutality and criminal behavior of the Israeli occupation forces.

Source: Saudi Press Agency