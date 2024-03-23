  • Date: March 24, 2024
Gaza Strip: Death toll up to 32,142, says Health Ministry


Gaza: The death toll from Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip soared to 32,142 on Saturday and the number injured to 74,412, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

It said that Israeli forces carried out seven massacres in the last 24 hours, and that 72 dead and 114 wounded arrived in hospitals.

The ministry said that a number of victims were still under the rubble of buildings targeted by air raids, or on the roads with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.

Source: Jordan News Agency

