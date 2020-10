The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Saturday it recorded 58 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

It said in its daily report that 1,661 COVID-19 swab tests were taken in the coastal enclave and that 45 patients recovered.

It said the new infections raised the caseload in Gaza since March to 3,897, including 1,570 active cases, 2,303 recoveries and 24 deaths.

Source: Jordan News Agency