Gaza sees 156 new coronavirus cases, 1 fatality

Gaza, Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip on Saturday announced that 156 new Covid-19 infections and one death, were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the coastal enclave since last March has reached 5331, including 2015 active cases and 31 fatalities, while 2187 Covid-19 lab tests were conducted, the ministry said in a daily brief.

“A total of 77 new Covid-19 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 3285” it added.

Source: Jordan News Agency