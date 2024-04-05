  • Date: April 6, 2024
Gaza death toll rises to 33,091 martyrs


Gaza: The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday the death toll from Israel’s ongoing war rose to 33,091, most of them children and women, since the start of the aggression on October 7.

The ministry also said the total number of injuries climbed to 75,750, adding that thousands of victims remained buried under the rubble of buildings flattened by air strikes.

It said Israeli forces carried out 5 massacres against families in the past 24 hours, leaving 54 people dead and 82 injured.

Source: Jordan News Agency

