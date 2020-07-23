GAM mayor participates in Conference of Mayors

Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, highlighted the GAM’s key role to help the government counter the Covid-19 crisis and its ramifications on the citizens and the Syrian refugees living in its neighborhoods.

Shawarbeh made the remarks as he took part in the Conference of Mayors’ annual meeting, which was held through videoconferencing, and attended by the Los Angles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, adding the GAM contributed to sustaining life, preserving the citizens’ health and the sterilizing the city and public facilities, with regular services delivered to the public.

Over the crisis period, Shawarbeh said the GAM has worked to complete projects to enhance Amman’s traffic infrastructure.

On humanitarian role, he said emergency services were provided to support the refugees living in Amman through partnerships with international organizations such as the International Organization for Migration.

During the lockdown in Amman, the GAM reached out to needy and affected refugee families, distributing $ 32,000 to 106 families, delivering more than a thousand food parcels.

Stressing its continuity, the mayor said the project to respond to the Syrian crisis, funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, aims to improve infrastructure, especially in the waste management sector, to be able to cover the growing needs that have resulted from the increasing population and the influx of Syrian refugees.

