GAM launches 7 new e-services

The Greater Amman Municipality announced (GAM) Sunday it has launched 7 new e-services.

The GAM Mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, said these new services raised the completion rate in the municipality’s e-transformation project to 85 percent.

2020 will witness a turning point in the mechanisms to provide the GAM’s services electronically according to the set plan, he pointed out.

The package of e-services, launched by the GAM in the construction planning sector, aims to issue and renew building permit licenses and spare time in this regard.

The service requests of various sectors are available by logging in to the GAM’s official website, amman.jo, according to a GAM statement.

Source: Jordan News Agency