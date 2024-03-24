  • Date: March 25, 2024
GAM, Judicial Institute of Jordan sign MoU


Amman: The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the Judicial Institute of Jordan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise to enhance work efficiency.

Mayor of Amman, Yousef Al-Shawarbeh, emphasized the importance of the MoU, which serves the goal of promoting legal culture. Al-Shawarbeh explained that GAM seeks to improve the competency of its legal department and its employees, regardless of their specializations, by expanding joint cooperation with the Judicial Council.

Director General of the Judicial Institute of Jordan, Jamal Haroun highlighted the institute’s historical partnership based on joint cooperation with GAM. He added that signing the MoU will strengthen cooperation in training, scientific research, and exchange of expertise.

Source: Jordan News Agency

