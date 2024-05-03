GAFT Initiates Anti-Dumping Investigation of Kingdom’s Imports of Steel Pipes



Riyadh: – The Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) initiated an anti-dumping investigation of the Kingdom’s imports of longitudinally welded circular cross-section pipes of stainless steel, originating or exported from China and Taiwan.

The initiation was made in accordance with the regulations of the Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade issued on November 23, 2022.

The first paragraph of Article 4 of the law stipulates that GAFT shall undertake trade-remedy tasks, including conducting investigations, reviews, and imposing measures in accordance with the Kingdom’s international commitments, particularly the Anti-Dumping Agreement, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and the Safeguards Agreement.

The objective of the law is to protect the domestic industry from the damage caused by dumped and subsidized imports, prevent a surge in imports, and protect the Kingdom’s exports that are subject to trade-remedy measures.

For further details and information regarding the inv

estigation, please visit ‘Announcements and Circulars of Trade Remedies Investigations’ and ‘Details of Ongoing Investigations and Reviews’ on GAFT’s website: gaft.gov.sa.

Source: Saudi Press Agency