GAC MOTOR Releases GN8 in Saudi Arabia, Boosting China-Saudi Arabia Economic Cooperation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On January 18, the Guangzhou City Promotion Conference & GAC MOTOR flagship MPV GN8’s Launch Event was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The delegation from the Guangzhou Municipal Government introduced Guangzhou’s business environment, natural endowment, culture, and transportation. Zeng Qinghong, Chairman of GAC Group, addressed the event and announced the launch of GN8 in Saudi Arabia.

Over 300 guests from the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the Guangzhou Municipal Government and outstanding enterprises from Guangzhou, international and local media, and others from all walks of life attended the event.

Guangzhou: A Charming City, A Pearl in Lingnan

The Guangzhou Municipal Government narrated Guangzhou’s evolution from an age-old business hub to an international metropolis teeming with modern vitality from the perspectives of culture, tradition, science, technologies, etc.

In terms of the manufacturing industry, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., LTD (GAC Group), a leading manufacturer in the Greater Bay Area, brought GAC MOTOR GN8 to Saudi Arabia, showcasing the strengths of outstanding manufacturers from Guangzhou and driving China-Saudi Arabia economic cooperation.

GAC Group Embraces the World from the Greater Bay Area

Zeng Qinghong, Chairman of GAC Group, said, “Looking forward, GAC Group will continue to offer more quality products and premium services to our Saudi Arabian consumers. We will continue to bring the two places closer to each other. Meanwhile, GAC Group hopes to move part of its production to Saudi Arabia as soon as possible to contribute to local economic development.”

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., LTD (GAC Group) has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for seven consecutive years since 2013 and ranked 189th among the Fortune Global 500 enterprises in 2019. As a leading manufacturer in the Greater Bay Area and a symbol of high-end manufacturing in China, GAC Group attributes its achievement to the top-notch business environment in Guangzhou. The automaker will plan ahead by leveraging the policies, environment, conditions, and well-established industries in the Greater Bay Area to be a part of its development and empower its innovation economy.

Spectacular Release of GN8 in Saudi Arabia

Under the illuminating spotlight and to the rhythmic music, GN8 was unveiled on the stage as everyone waited in keen anticipation.

Zeng Hebin, General Manager of GAC MOTOR International, introduced the highlights of the GN8 model. He said, “It took the R&D team years to create this flagship MPV model. With its elegant and luxurious design, spacious and comfortable interior, user-friendly driving experience, and high standards of intelligent security, GN8 meets the diverse needs of Saudi Arabian consumers for both business and family use.”

In November 2019, GN8 made its debut in the Middle East at the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show and instantly turned heads. Prior to its appearance in Saudi Arabia, the model had been released and well-received in the UAE, Qatar, and the Philippines.

GAC Group Is Committed to Becoming International

Last year GAC Group set up the International Business Unit in charge of GAC MOTOR’s international business, to strengthen the management of its international business and explore the approach to internationalization. So far the automaker has established presence in 24 countries. In 2019 its overseas sales grew by 98%, which made it the sales champion among other Chinese brands in many overseas markets.

GAC Group has always regarded the Middle East as one of its key strategic markets in the world. So far GAC MOTOR has set up 14 sales outlets in 9 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. In 2020 GAC Group plans to introduce more advanced models to this market, join hands with its strategic partners to adopt localized management, as well as improve sales and after-sales services. It is also preparing to set up a local office in the Middle East to facilitate GAC MOTOR’s internationalization and localization management.

