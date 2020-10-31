Further COVID lockdowns only a “proposed scenario,” says gov’t

The government said Saturday that proposals circulated on social media about the government’s intention to impose tighter restrictions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic after infections topped 3,000 to 4,000 is “a hypothetical scenario” being mulled by the COVID-19 crisis cell.

It clarified on its Right to Know platform that this scenario had not been debated in detail at the ministerial level or by government leaders, and that no final decisions had been taken or will be taken, but it is still “a proposed scenario” put forward by a committee comprising representatives of ministries and concerned agencies during the periodic discussions and consultations that are held by the crisis cell at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management.

It said that the Crisis Cell had held such discussions throughout the various stages of the pandemic according to a scientific approach that strikes a balance between the citizens’ health and opening up the various economic sectors.

The government reiterated that it will continue enforcing the current measures, including the comprehensive one-day a week lockdown on Friday and the daily curfew between 10pm to 6am for shops and businesses, and for individuals from 11 pm to 6am.

A paper was circulated on social media platforms with a set of regulations to deal with the COVID-19 after daily cases spiked to 3,000-4,000, including a blanket 2-day lockdown per week, reducing the movement hours for the public, banning travel between governorates except for pass holders, granting licenses only to vital sectors and shutting down all other sectors, among other measures.

Source: Jordan News Agency