French Cultural Center launches photography contest

Amman, The French Cultural Institute in Amman announced the launch of a photography competition entitled “Ramadan and Covid-19”.

In a statement on Saturday, “The whole globe and humanity are in lockdown. We are living an exceptional holy month of Ramadan this year in Jordan.”

At home, the institute invited photographers and amateurs to participate in the competition and send a copy-right free photo that expresses what we all live and feel in this period.

The image submitted must respect the instructions, laws and regulations recommended by the Jordanian government, the institute pointed out.

The competition will last until May 21, and photos are sent to the Institute’s Facebook page : @instituteFrancaisde Jordanie.

A set of selected images will be placed on the institute’s pages on social media, the statement added, noting the photo that gets the most likes and available in high definition will be printed and presented in the photo dedicated exhibition once life returns back to normal, said the institute.

Source: Jordan News Agency