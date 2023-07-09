Frederich Naumann Foundation launches “Women Support Women”

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation, in partnership with the International Federation of Liberal Youth, has launched the “Women Support Women” event under the “PAVE – Paving Policies against Violence” project. During the event’s launching ceremony, Senate Maysoon Atoum emphasized that Jordan considers women’s issues to be of national concern, and addressing these issues should encompass citizenship, development, and human rights. She pointed out that development and progress cannot be discussed without the presence and inclusion of women, saying that women are integral to modernity and the progress achieved by Jordan and the world as a whole. She noted that the percentage of women’s education is higher than that of males, but this situation is not reflected in the labor market in Jordan. Lina Al-Haj, Project Coordinator for the “PAVE” Project, announced that it has reached more than 50 rural and remote areas in three governorates: Irbid, Zarqa, and Aqaba. She confirmed that the project has strengthened the capacities of over 135 local associations and organizations, benefiting more than 484 women and men from rural communities, including the Dabbet Hanout area in Aqaba. “The project has also engaged approximately 72 local decision-makers and established connections with 100 private sector companies and factories,” she added. Al-Haj emphasized that the project has also empowered and trained over 100 women in the three governorates to serve as session facilitators, trainers, and researchers. Additionally, it has formed alliances among target groups to monitor structural changes in factories and the private sector. Raya Momani, the project coordinator, highlighted the project’s successful outreach to over 50 rural and marginalized areas, raising awareness about violence against women in the workplace, noting that some local communities still deny the existence of workplace violence against women. Momani explained that the reasons for women’s limited economic participation are multifaceted, including social customs, discriminatory laws, and gender wage gaps. However, she emphasized that positive changes have been observed. Abdullah Abdo, the Vice President of the International Federation of Liberal Youth, stressed the significant challenges that women continue to face worldwide, emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to overcome these challenges and achieve real change. He indicated that empowering women through educational opportunities, skill development, and involvement in decision-making processes should be a top priority. The International Federation of Liberal Youth established 75 years ago, brings together over 100 youth organizations and wings of political parties from across the globe. As the second-largest global youth organization, it represents over 3 million young men and women worldwide.

Source: Jordan News Agency