France calls for respecting historical status quo of Jerusalem holy places

France on Thursday called for respecting the historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem, following the attacks of the Israeli occupation police on worshipers in the courtyard of the Al Haram Al Sharif. “France also urges to refrain from any action that could increase violence”, Euronews Network cited deputy foreign ministry spokesman Francois Delmas as saying. On Thursday, France again expressed its “concern,” urging “both Israelis and the Palestinians to fulfill their commitments that they made in Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh.”

Source: Jordan News Agency