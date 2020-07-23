Four suspects nabbed on drug-related charges

The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel on Thursday arrested four suspects, and seized various amounts of narcotics in the Mafraq governorate.

 

The Public Security Department spokesman said that officers apprehended two individuals in possession of 200,000 narcotic pills, which they had planned on selling.

 

After receiving a tip-off, the AND, he added, arrested two other drug dealers, who were found in possession of one kilogram of crystal meth upon searching them.

 

