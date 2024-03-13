Former US officer: Washington failed in its battle against Yemenis



Former US intelligence officer in the US Marines, Scott Ritter, confirmed that Washington has failed in its battle against Yemenis in the Red Sea and the Arab Sea.

Ritter said in an article published by Energy Intelligence last night that his country had fallen into a trap of its own design by using a force approach.

He pointed out that the military efforts led by the United States against the Yemenis are floundering, and have not achieved any of their goals.

He pointed out that the Zionist ships are still being targeted by Sana’a forces in the Red Sea and the Arab Sea.

Traditional diplomatic tools have been undermined by geopolitical factors outside the framework of the interaction between the United States and Yemenis.

Washington has fallen into a trap of its own design, forced to pursue a political path devoid of the prospect of a positive outcome due to the political and geopolitical consequences of admitting failure, and as such, the U.S. experience with Sana’a forces is a case study on the limits o

f power.

“On January 11, faced with the failure of Operation Guardian of Prosperity to end Yemenis’ attacks on international shipping, the United States and the United Kingdom began a series of airstrikes against military targets in Yemen, and one of the stated purposes of these strikes was to deter further attacks by Sana’a forces on international shipping.

The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and have not deterred them from continuing their attacks, and if anything, it is that the actions of the US and the UK have only exacerbated the situation.”

The United States has only a few fighter aircraft carrier groups, and it lacks political support for such action, as some US senators, including close allies of President Joe Biden, have questioned the legitimacy of the current military operation against Yemen, in light of its lack of any practical way out, which only further undermines the principle of deterrence, and reveals the limits of US military power for the whole world to see.

Source: Yemen News Agency