Former Jordanian premier Mudar Badran taken to his resting place

Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court Yusuf al-Issawi Sunday participated in the funeral of former Prime Minister Mudar Badran.

Al-Issawi, who attended on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah II, conveyed the King’s condolences to the family and relatives of Badran.

Badran held the position of Prime Minister four times, as he held the position of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence twice between 1976 and 1979 and the Prime Minister and Minister of Defence between 1980 and 1984 AD and between 1989 and 1991.

Source: Jordan News Agency