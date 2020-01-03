Foreign ministry follows developments in Iraq with great concern- Ambassador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is following developments in Iraq with great concern, Foreign ministry spokesperson, Daifallah al-Fayez said, on Friday.

Al-Fayez stressed in a statement the need for exerting every possible effort to contain and de-escalating the tension, which will have major consequences if exacerbated.

He called for avoiding the Middle East region any new crisis through adopting regional ties based on the principle of good-neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of any country.

Source: Jordan News Agency