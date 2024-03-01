  • Date: March 2, 2024
Foreign ministry condoles Bangladesh over commercial complex’s fire victims

Amman: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates offered condolences to the government and people of Bangladesh over the victims of the fire that occurred yesterday in a commercial complex in the country’s capital, Dhaka, and left many people killed and injured.

The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed the Kingdom’s sympathy with the government and people of the friendly People’s Republic of Bangladesh, expressing condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Source: Jordan News Agency

