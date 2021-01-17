Foreign ministry condemns Israel’s approval to build new settlement units

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned approval of the Israeli authorities to build 780 new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as legalizing two settlement outposts.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the ministry’s spokesperson, Dhaifallah Fayez, said this step is a “flagrant, grave” violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, foremost of which is UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334.

Fayez stressed that the settlement policy, whether building or expanding settlements, confiscating land, or displacing Palestinians, is an “illegitimate and illegal” policy, and is rejected, condemned, and represents a unilateral step that violates international law and undermines the foundations of peace, efforts to resolve the conflict and achieve comprehensive and just peace and the opportunities for a two-state solution based on international legitimacy decisions.

Fayez called on the international community to assume its responsibilities by pressuring Israel to stop its settlement policy.

Source: Jordan News Agency