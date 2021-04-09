Foreign ministry condemns Houthis’ continued targeting of civilian areas in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, on Friday, condemned the Houhti militia’s continued targeting of Saudi Arabia’s cities, the last of which was launching two drones towards Jazan and Khamis Mushait, which have been thwarted and destroyed by the Arab coalition forces.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Daifallah Fayez expressed Jordan’s condemnation and rejection of these terrorist acts, which breach international law and undermine security and stability.

He also stressed Jordan’s full solidarity with and support of Saudi Arabia in facing any threats to its security and stability.

Source: Jordan News Agency