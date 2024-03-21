Foreign Minister congratulates Iranian counterpart on Nowruz



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the caretaker government, Eng. Hisham Sharaf, sent a cable of congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on the occasion of Nowruz.

In his cable, Minister Sharaf reiterated the appreciation of the Republic of Yemen for the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran rejecting the aggression and blockade imposed on the country by the countries of the coalition of aggression.

He valued Tehran’s call to end the aggression and blockade, alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people, and support for honorable and just peace efforts, as well as its strong rejection of the US-British aggression, which came as a result of the humanitarian and moral position of the Republic of Yemen in supporting Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Yemen News Agency