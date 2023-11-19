  • Date: November 20, 2023
Forbes selects young Jordanian entrepreneurs on its 30 under 30 list


Forbes magazine has selected Jaser Al-Harasis and Thaer El-Ledawi, the founders of ROBOTNA, a Jordanian EdTech company, on its 30 under 30 2023 list of the most influential people on social impact in the Middle East and North Africa.

Selecting Al-Harasis and El-Ledawi is made thanks to the company’s social impact in education in the Arab world, particularly in light of its cutting-edge educational solutions built on artificial intelligence and student interaction, according to a company statement.

ROBOTNA has had a positive impact on the lives of over 50,000 children and young people from various Arab countries, and this selection is the culmination of Al-Harasis and El-Ledawi’s tireless efforts in developing educational technology and improving learning opportunities for the region’s rising generations.

Source: Jordan News Agency

