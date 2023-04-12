Food industry adds JD4.5mln to GDP, says sector representative

The annual gross output of the local food sector stands at more than JD4.5 billion, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total industrial production, and packs a 6 percent share of the Gross Domestic Product, according to the representative of the food and catering industries and livestock sector in the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Muhammad Jaitan. In an interview with Petra on Wednesday, Jaitan revealed that over the past five years, the sector has been able to beef up its added value by an average of JD1.5 billion annually. This figure constitutes 20.3 percent of the total added value of the entire industrial sector. The food industry’s close association with multiple other sectors means that each dinar spent within its realm has a direct and indirect impact equivalent to JD2.5 on the national economy, he said, adding that this, in turn, elevates its contribution to 15 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, both directly and indirectly. Jaitan revealed that the food industries sector’s export revenue totaled approximately $855 million in 2022, which reflects a remarkable growth rate of 32 percent compared with the previous year. It is noteworthy that the sector’s exports made up more than 8 percent of the total Jordanian industrial exports. He indicated that the sector’s exports have penetrated over 110 markets worldwide, with the lion’s share being directed towards Arab markets, and the Gulf countries in particular. Recently, the sector has also made forays into new markets, including the US and the EU. According to Jaitan, who is also the vice-president of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, the sector employs approximately 50,000 workers.

Source: Jordan News Agency