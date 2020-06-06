FM stresses Jordan’s support to Iraq

Amman, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, said Saturday that the Kingdom will continue, with all its capabilities, supporting Iraq and its march in consolidating its victory against terrorism and its efforts in the rebuilding process.

In a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein, during which he congratulated him on assuming his duties and wished the new Iraqi government success in serving Iraq and its peoples, Safadi said Iraq’s security and stability is a pillar of security and stability in the region.

Safadi and Hussein lauded the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and their commitment to develop them in various fields.

Earlier today, the Iraqi parliament voted for granting confidence to Hussein, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new Iraqi government formed by Mustafa Al-Kazemi early last month.

Source: Jordan News Agency